What's in a name? How the City of Phoenix really got its name
With our extreme summers, you may think the City got its name from the fiery mythical Greek bird that has close associations with the sun. That is true to a point.
Is our monsoon changing?
Monsoon storms bring much-needed moisture to the deserts of our state every summer. But is this weather pattern changing, and becoming more dangerous for some Arizonans?
Great Chicago Fire of 1871
How weather played a role in the Chicago Fire of 1871
Traveling is really the best education. My latest adventure took me to the "Windy City." Yep, I'm talking about Chicago.
Solar eclipse for dummies: everything you want to know but are too embarrassed to ask
Our newsroom has been getting a number of emails, phone calls and posts on Facebook with questions about Monday's solar eclipse, so we're answering some of them here.
Some say no to eclipse viewing, Navajo tradition forbids
Monday is the big day! For the first time in decades, a total solar eclipse will jog over the United States. Not everyone is going to head outside, though, with protective glasses to get a peek.
UPDATE
AZ skies looking good for Monday's solar eclipse!
The countdown is on the Great American Eclipse this coming Monday. We'll get a pretty good view of a partial eclipse here in Arizona...IF Mother Nature cooperates.
An inexpensive way to see the eclipse
A safe way to see the eclipse is with the pinhole projector and all you need is two pieces of cardboard or paper and a thumbtack.
What the August eclipse will look like in Arizona
On August 21, a total solar eclipse can be seen across North America. Here's what it will look like from Arizona.
Planning an outdoor adventure during the monsoon? Read this first!
From drivers stuck in flash flooding to hikers trapped on mountain trails, Arizona's monsoon threatens to create more of the havoc for at least the next month.
Perseid Meteor Shower
Wish on a Perseid star!
Wish on a Perseid star!
Now is the time to see the Perseid Meteor shower. The Perseid Meteor Shower takes place every August and is one of the brightest meteor showers of the year. Although it's already been in swing since July you still have until August 26 to catch a glimpse of it.
