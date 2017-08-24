School voucher foes hold rally against program

Gov. Ducey says the state has embraced school choice and that he wants students and parents to have more options regarding education. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Members of a grassroots group that opposes Arizona's new school voucher law held a rally outside a public school as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey visited it Thursday morning.

Melinda Merkel Iyer says she attended the rally because she's tired of watching the state Legislature and the governor systematically starve public education.

"I think it's pretty obvious he's not the education governor he claims to be," Iyer said.

Also at the protest was eighth-grader Ashley Perez, who wants more money to put into public schools.

"Why the fact that we don't have a budget set for all school systems and why were are borrowing from other funds is [sic] a concern to me also," Perez said.

Iyer echoed that sentiment and said the school system has lost $2 billion in funding over the years.

The protest came just a day after a lawsuit was filed a lawsuit that said trying to delay the voucher law has put many families' educational futures in limbo. The Goldwater Institute, a conservative think tank, was part of the lawsuit.

"It's just interesting to me that The Goldwater Institute, the Koch Brothers and [Secretary of Education] Betsy DeVos' lobbying groups have more interest in their financial bottom line than allowing the people of Arizona to speak on this issue," Iyer said.

Ducey says the state has embraced school choice and that he wants students and parents to have more options regarding education.

He visited Arizona School for the Arts on Thursday morning and made his case for school choice.

""What you're witnessing today at the Arizona School for the Arts is a public school This is a public school this is a school of choice where parents from around the state can choose this school," Ducey said. "This is a result because we have embraced choice in the state of Arizona. I would never take away this choice away from these students or their parents."

He added school choice won't hurt the general fund.

Save Our Schools Arizona turned in more than 111,000 signatures. About 75,000 signatures must be valid to block the law until voters can weigh in next year.

The school voucher law extends eligibility to all 1.2 million Arizona students by 2022, but it caps enrollment at about 30,000.

