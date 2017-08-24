Ducey weighs in after school voucher referendum put on hold

A group trying to block the expansion of the school voucher program says its petition is “squeaky clean” as Gov. Doug Ducey weighed in on the effort to throw out the signatures. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Goldwater Institute is part of a coalition that filed two lawsuits Wednesday aimed at challenging the validity of the signatures collected for the referendum to overturn SB 1431.

The suits also question the integrity of the signature-collecting process.

"I'm going to let the experts and the professionals determine that,” said Gov. Ducey while touring the Arizona School for the Arts (ASA) Thursday in downtown Phoenix.

ASA is a public charter school and Ducey touted its programs while saying vouchers would give families the flexibility to enroll their children in the school that best suits them.

“We still have some schools in some places that are failing,” said Ducey. “I don’t want any child trapped in a failing school.”

Save Our Schools Arizona rallied outside during Ducey’s visit to ASA.

“I think it's pretty obvious that he's not the education governor he claims to be,” said organizer, Melinda Iyer who stands by the group’s petition effort.

“We were out in 115-degree heat in front of libraries and at parks,” said Iyer. “And clearly the people of Arizona feel very passionately about this issue."

The referendum is on hold for now, but if successful, the school voucher expansion will appear on the election ballot next November.

