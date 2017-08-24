Linguine with Seafood, Lemon Prawns and Strawberry Angel Kisses

Linguine with Seafood (Linguine ai Frutti di Mare)

Courtesy of: Chef Joey Maggiore, Executive Chef, Tomaso's Italian Restaurant

Prep Time: 40 minutes Cook Time: 45 minutes Yield: 6 to 8 servings

Ingredients:

• 1/2 lb medium shrimp

• 1/2 lb sea scallops

• 1/2 lb squid (tubes and/or tentacles)

• 1/2 lb tilapia fillets (or other firm white fish)

• 1-1/2 lbs fresh mussels

• 2 dozen cherrystone clams

• 1 cup dry white wine

• 1-1/2 lbs linguine

• 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

• 8 cloves garlic, very finely chopped

• 1/2 cup onion, very finely chopped

• 1 can (28-ounce) San Marzano plum tomatoes, undrained

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

• 2 tablespoons chiffonade of fresh basil

Directions:

Peel and devein the shrimp, leaving the tails on and arrange on a large platter. Cut the scallops into quarters and add to the platter with the shrimp.

Clean the squid if necessary, then slice the tubes into rings. Trim any tough parts from the top of the tentacles and add to the platter.

Cut the tilapia fillets in half lengthwise, then into bite-sized pieces. Add to the platter, cover it with plastic wrap and refrigerate until ready to use.

Rinse the clams and mussels under cool running water. Trim any "beards" protruding from the mussels with a sharp knife or kitchen shears.

Add 1/2 cup of the wine to a deep, 6 to 7 quart pan. Cover and heat to boiling. Add the clams, cover and cook until all the shells have opened. Using tongs, transfer to a bowl and set aside. Be sure to discard any clams that don't open.

Add the remaining wine to the pan and return to boiling. Add the mussels and cook until all the shells open. Transfer 24 of the mussels to the bowl with the clams and set aside. Be sure to discard any mussels that don't open.

Remove the meat from any remaining mussels, place in a small bowl, set aside and discard the empty shells. Strain the broth from the pan into a separate bowl and set aside.

Put a large pot of salted water on to boil for the linguine.

Heat the olive oil in the pan you cooked the mussels in over medium heat. Add the garlic and onion and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and lightly golden - do not brown. Add 1/2 cup of the reserved mussel liquid along with the tomatoes and their liquid.

Using a wooden spoon, break the tomatoes into small pieces. Bring the mixture to a simmer, season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper and add the crushed red pepper. Simmer until the sauce has thickened slightly, 10 to 12 minutes.

Begin cooking the pasta according to package directions.

Keep the sauce simmering and add the squid and shrimp. Stir to coat them with sauce and cook just until you see the shrimp start to turn pink, about 1-1/2 minutes.

Add the tilapia and shelled mussel meat, coat with sauce again, and continue cooking until the fish begins to turn opaque, 1-1/2 minutes longer.

Gently mix in the scallops and place the clams and reserved mussels in their shells on top. Cover the pan and cook for an additional 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the basil.

Drain the pasta, toss with a little olive oil and arrange on a very large serving platter or divide amongst individual dinner plates.

Using tongs arrange the clams and mussels around the edges of the plates or serving platter. Spoon the seafood-sauce mixture over the pasta and serve immediately.



Lemon Prawns

Ingredients:

• 8 (360 gm) large king prawns

• salt, to taste

• pepper, to taste

• 2 tsp oil

• 20 gm (2 Tbsp) butter

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 Tbsp lemon zest

• 1 tsp lemon juice

Directions:

• Shell and devein the prawns, retaining the tails. Rinse and wipe dry with kitchen towels. Season with salt and pepper.

• Heat a skillet or frying pan over medium high heat. Add oil and butter. Place the prawns in one layer. Pan-fry for about 2 minutes. Flip over the other side. Add garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until the prawns turn pink and opaque. Serve immediately.



Strawberry Angel Kisses

Ingredients:

• 8 ounces ricotta cheese

• 1 pound fresh strawberries

• 1/4 cup powdered sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest

• Chopped mini chocolate chips, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

• Place ricotta in a cheesecloth-lined fine mesh strainer set over a large bowl. Place in refrigerator for one hour.

• Meanwhile, using a small melon baller or spoon, hollow out insides of strawberries.

• Stir together strained ricotta, sugar, vanilla and lemon zest. Using a pastry bag or small spoon, fill strawberries with ricotta mixture. Sprinkle with chocolate chips, if desired. Serve immediately, if possible, or refrigerate up to 1 hour.



