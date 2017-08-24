Sen. McCain drops by for visit at Arizona Cardinals camp

While McCain and Cardinals President Michael Bidwill talked and watched the practice, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer came over and the four posed for a group photo. (Source: twitter.com/SenJohnMcCain)

Sen. John McCain dropped by for the final workout of the Arizona Cardinals' training camp at University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday to chat with team officials and players just a week after the Arizona Republican completed his first round of radiation and chemotherapy treatment for brain cancer.

While McCain and Cardinals President Michael Bidwill talked and watched the practice, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and quarterback Carson Palmer came over and the four posed for a group photo. Moments later, running back David Johnson walked over to meet the senator.

Johnson said that he and McCain mostly made small talk to get to know each other.

"I had a good time talking with him," said Johnson. "We just got to talking about Iowa, bringing up old memories, Iowa State Fair. Everything is fried, fried twinkies and stuff. A good talk to him."

McCain, who turns 81 next week, is an avid follower of Arizona's sports teams. He attended an Arizona Diamondbacks game only a few days after his cancer diagnosis.

Thank you Michael Bidwill & the @AZCardinals for having me at the final #CardsCamp practice today - looking forward to a strong season! pic.twitter.com/tVnymNafFI — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 24, 2017

