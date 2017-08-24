Olive Oil Poached Shrimp, Citrus, Summer Garden Ratatouille

Courtesy of: Chef Justin Beckett, Owner, Beckett's Table and Southern Rail

Serves 6

24 shrimp

3 cups good quality olive oil

2 large oranges

2 large grapefruits

1 large lemon

2 large zucchini

2 large yellow squash

2 Japanese eggplant

1 can fire roasted tomatoes

roasted garlic

5 stems basil

salt & black pepper

24 celery heart leaves

24 leaves flat leaf parsley

citrus juice from segments

To prepare shrimp:

heat oil in pot or large tall sided sauté pan to 180 degrees, do not let oil get too hot and smoke.

place pealed and cleaned shrimp in the hot oil .

cook about 8 minutes or until the center of the shrimp are opaque

remove from oil and place shrimp on a paper towel lined dish to drain excess oil

To prepare ratatouille:

shave the vegetables longways with a mandoline or a large vegetable peeler

heat the tomatoes and roasted garlic in a cast iron skillet

roll together the vegetables and basil leaves into a large pinwheel

place on it’s side on top of the tomatoes in the skillet

drizzle the vegetables with oil and salt and pepper

place in a 350 degree oven for 35 minutes until vegetables are roasted and charred on the edges

(note this can also be done on a grill or in a wood burning oven)

remove from oven and let cool slightly

slice into 6 wedges and serve while still in the skillet

To prepare salad:

toss the leaves with the juice from the citrus

add in the segments of fruit

season with salt and pepper