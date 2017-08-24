Olive Oil Poached Shrimp, Citrus, Summer Garden Ratatouille
Courtesy of: Chef Justin Beckett, Owner, Beckett's Table and Southern Rail
Serves 6
24 shrimp
3 cups good quality olive oil
2 large oranges
2 large grapefruits
1 large lemon
2 large zucchini
2 large yellow squash
2 Japanese eggplant
1 can fire roasted tomatoes
roasted garlic
5 stems basil
salt & black pepper
24 celery heart leaves
24 leaves flat leaf parsley
citrus juice from segments
To prepare shrimp:
heat oil in pot or large tall sided sauté pan to 180 degrees, do not let oil get too hot and smoke.
place pealed and cleaned shrimp in the hot oil .
cook about 8 minutes or until the center of the shrimp are opaque
remove from oil and place shrimp on a paper towel lined dish to drain excess oil
To prepare ratatouille:
shave the vegetables longways with a mandoline or a large vegetable peeler
heat the tomatoes and roasted garlic in a cast iron skillet
roll together the vegetables and basil leaves into a large pinwheel
place on it’s side on top of the tomatoes in the skillet
drizzle the vegetables with oil and salt and pepper
place in a 350 degree oven for 35 minutes until vegetables are roasted and charred on the edges
(note this can also be done on a grill or in a wood burning oven)
remove from oven and let cool slightly
slice into 6 wedges and serve while still in the skillet
To prepare salad:
toss the leaves with the juice from the citrus
add in the segments of fruit
season with salt and pepper