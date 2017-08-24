10-year-old Phoenix boy saves friend from choking on chicken nugget

A fifth-grade boy is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a choking friend.

Phoenix firefighters presented the Citizen Lifesaving Award to Gavin Hunt Thursday morning.

And the award was a surprise for this 10-year-old Stetson Hills Elementary School student. When his name was called, he couldn't stop grinning.

Back on May 9, when Gavin was just a young fourth-grader, he saw another student choking on some food in the cafeteria.

"I saw his face was turning all red and I just reacted," Gavin tells us.

Gavin immediately stood up behind the choking boy and successfully dislodged the food by performing the Heimlich maneuver.

"I just squeezed him by the stomach and the chicken nugget went flying across the room," Gavin remembers.

After presenting the award to Gavin Thursday, firefighters took the opportunity to speak with the rest of the fourth-grade class and instruct them on how they can use the maneuver to save more lives.

The incident has also "When I grow up now, I want to be a firefighter." he says.

