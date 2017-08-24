Man arrested in connection with death of toddler in Globe

A man has been arrested following the death of a toddler in Globe, AZ.

Jess William Anaya, 27, of Claypool, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Gila County Sheriff's Office said.

The 18-month-old victim was reportedly found unresponsive in a Globe home on Aug. 18.

The sheriff's office was assisted in the investigation by the Globe Fire Department, Globe Police Department and the Tri City Fire Department.

The Sheriff's Department says the investigation is ongoing.

Anaya’s bond is set at $500,000, cash only.

His next court date is September 6.

