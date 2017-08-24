Dust off those skis! Snowbowl announces date to kick off new ski season

Ready to hit the slopes? Ok, not quite yet! We know it's still in the triple digits.

But Arizona Snowbowl is already planning ahead, announcing a November 10, 2017 date to kick off the new ski season. That date will make it the first ski area to open for the season in our state.

And good news. Folks at Snowbowl say there will be no price increases over last season.

Last year, skiers and snowboarders at Arizona Snowbowl enjoyed the longest season in recorded history, thanks to a little help from Mother Nature and Snowbowl's state-of-the-art snowmaking system, which covers more than 65 percent of its trails and provides a consistent base to last throughout the season.

Snowbowl's team is already gearing up for ski season, including routine lift, snowcat, and snowmaking system inspections and maintenance. Snowmaking typically begins in October, weather permitting. Snowbowl's team is also busy working on the new improvements that will open this coming winter.

"It may only be August, but everyone at Snowbowl is already hard at work and excited to open," stated J.R. Murray, general manager at Arizona Snowbowl. "With our advanced snowmaking system, we're able to get ski season started early, be the first to open in Arizona, and stay open longer due to the work at the beginning of the season."

This winter, Snowbowl will open its newest quad chairlift, which is the third new lift in three consecutive years at the Flagstaff ski resort. The old double Hart Prairie chairlift is being replaced by a new quad chairlift with a loading conveyor which makes loading the chairlift easier and more efficient. Crews are currently grading the area around the lift, building the operator huts, and installing power and communication lines to the top and bottom terminals.

Snowbowl is also building a new 300-seat restaurant, doubling the dining capacity at the base area, which will also open this winter. The new dining area will be in a temporary fabric covered structure while permanent options are being developed. A new pedestrian overpass is being added which connects the Hart Prairie Lodge with the Grand Canyon Express and Sunset chairlifts, eliminating the current crosswalk.

The new overpass will cross over Snowbowl Road, which is being lowered and realigned to help reduce traffic and improve flow up to the Agassiz Lodge.



These improvements are part of a $15 million multi-mountain capital improvement campaign for the 2017/2018 season across five mountains: Arizona Snowbowl, Purgatory Resort, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort, Pajarito Mountain, Hesperus Ski Area, and Colorado's largest snowcat skiing operation, Purgatory Snowcat Adventures.

The Southwest's largest ski area collective has invested a grand total of $35 million over three consecutive seasons.

Back again this year are multi-day, multi-resort cards, which provides discounted lift tickets at Purgatory Resort, Hesperus Ski Area, Arizona Snowbowl, Pajarito Mountain Ski Area and Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort. With no price increase over last year, get a Power Card or Power Pack at the guaranteed lowest price now through Sept. 29.

Pay in full or choose the new no-interest monthly payment plan and pay by December 30, 2017.

Power Card

For $50, the first day of skiing is FREE at any one of five resorts: Purgatory, Hesperus, Arizona Snowbowl, Pajarito, and Sipapu. After the first FREE day on the slopes, enjoy up to five lift tickets at each resort at 30 percent off the adult lift ticket window price. This card is perfect for those who want a low commitment up front and don't mind paying as they go.

Power Pack

A Power Pack comes preloaded with six punches. Each Purgatory or Snowbowl visit equals two punches, and each Hesperus, Sipapu or Pajarito visit equals one punch. Perfect for those who plan to ski at least three days at any of our five resorts. Prices are $149 adult (ages 25+); $129 young adult (ages 19-24); $109 child (ages 8-18).

Power Pack PLUS

Each Power Pack PLUS comes preloaded with 10 punches, perfect for those who plan to ski at least five days at any of the five resorts. A visit to Purgatory or Snowbowl equals two punches, and each Hesperus, Sipapu or Pajarito visit equals one punch. Prices are $229 adult (ages 25+); $199 young adult (ages 19-24); $179 child (ages 8-18).



Purchase online, at the main Ticket Office, or call (928) 779-1951. For more details, visit ArizonaSnowbowl.com.



At all five resorts, children ages 7 and younger ski FREE every day.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.