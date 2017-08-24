Uber driver accused of trying to assault teen passenger gets probation

A former Uber driver accused of trying to assault a teen passenger has been sentenced to lifetime supervised probation.

James Stough II was sentenced Thursday, August 24 for "Attempt to Commit Sexual Abuse."

The alleged incident took place in June of 2015.

[READ MORE: Uber driver arrested for alleged sexual assault of teen passenger]

Police records show that the victim, who was in high school, called for an Uber ride home from her school in Phoenix to her home in north Scottsdale after taking final exams.

Scottsdale police say Stough, 53 at the time, picked up the teen and started talking with her.

When the girl told Stough she was recovering from an ankle injury, Stough reportedly told her that he was a massage therapist, and pulled the car over to an area with undeveloped home lots nears Pinnacle Peak and Pima.

Police say he opened the back door telling her that he was going to look at her ankle. But the teen later told police Stough inappropriately touched her.

Stough released the girl about a half mile from her home. The girl's father called the police and requested an Uber ride, knowing the same driver may have been in the area. Scottsdale Police arrived at the home at the same time as the suspect.

Police says Stough denied any involvement, but Uber records confirmed that he stopped the fare in the location the victim described.

Lab tests allegedly showing Stough's DNA on the victim's shorts were reportedly returned to Scottsdale Police on December 22, and Stough was arrested.

Judge Erin Otis sentenced James Stough II to lifetime supervised probation for Attempt to Commit Sexual Abuse. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) August 24, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.