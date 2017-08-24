ADOT: Two-month project will occur between Apache Junction and Canyon Lake

Motorists should drive with caution and expect delays of up to 20 minutes as the Arizona Department of Transportation begins repairs Monday, Aug. 28, to a flood-damaged stretch of State Route 88 (Apache Trail) between Apache Junction and Canyon Lake.

Work on the two-month project will occur between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays between mileposts 196 and 220. The highway will be narrowed to one lane in half-mile increments, with a pilot vehicle guiding drivers through the work zone.

No work is scheduled over Labor Day weekend.

Information on specific locations for repairs will be shared at azdot.gov/SR88 as it becomes available.

A safety-improvement and pavement-preservation project already planned on SR 88 between mileposts 203 and 220 is now scheduled to begin after emergency repairs are complete.

Updates on freeway conditions and restrictions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov or by calling 511.

