ADOT: Two-month project will occur between Apache Junction and Canyon Lake

ADOT: Two-month project will occur between Apache Junction and Canyon LakePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Disturbing video shows high school cheerleaders forced to do repeated splits while screaming in pain
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators in a Colorado district have been placed on leave, and Denver police are investigating amid series of videos showing high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue
Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.More >
A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.More >
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix police chief defends officers' actions at protest
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams not only defended the actions her officers took Tuesday night to disperse the crowds after President Donald Trump’s rally in downtown Phoenix, she praised them.More >
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
Cops: Toddler dies after parents put mattress on top of crib to stop escapes
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night. (August 23, 2017)More >
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Police made three arrests pertaining to the protests after the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix activists react to President Trump's speech and police response to protests
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix activists react to President Trump's speech and police response to protests
Community activists say police used unnecessary force and injured innocent bystanders.More >
Community activists say police used unnecessary force and injured innocent bystanders.More >