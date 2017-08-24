D-backs' Robbie Ray making first start since being struck in head by line drive

Ray will make his first start since vs. the Mets. (Source: AP Photo)

Arizona Diamondbacks left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and will make his first start since being struck in the head by a line drive.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ray will face off against the New York Mets tonight in New York at 9:10 a.m.

On July 29, Ray was struck in the head by a line drive from St. Louis Cardinals' Luke Voit in the second inning. He was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list and then the 10-day disabled list.

Ray made a rehab start with Single-A Advanced Visalia on August 17 vs. Modesto, he struck out 11 over 4.2 innings.

