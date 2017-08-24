Man steals $100 from another customer, uses it on own purchase

If you have seen this man call Surprise PD at (623) 222-4316. (Source: Surprise PD)

A man allegedly stole another customer's $100 at a Surprise Walmart and used a portion to pay for his own purchase, according to Surprise police.

Police said the victim was shopping at a Walmart near Loop 303 and Waddell Road.

When using the self-checkout kiosk, the victim requested $100 cash back. However, he forgot to take the cash, leaving it at the station, police said.

Once the victim walked away from the kiosk, a man walked up to the kiosk and took the cash from the register.

The man then used a portion of the money to make a purchase and then left the store.

The Surprise Police Department are seeking the public's assistance identifying the man in this theft case. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Coats at (623)2224316 or call (623) 222-TIPS.

