Thursday, Aug. 24

Free waffles at Lo-Lo's for National Waffle Day

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles celebrates National Waffle Day all week long with a FREE waffle giveaway at all Valley locations. Buy any "Hood Classics" meal and get one (1) complimentary waffle side!

The Phoenix soul food institution and its local legend founder Larry "Lo-Lo" White are serving up FREE waffles (with purchase) all week long to celebrate National Waffle Day on August 24. The special is good August 21 through August 25

Lo-Lo's has served over 50,000 waffles already this year

We'll be making a red velvet waffle and a classic savory waffle with fried chicken. Lo-Lo's family recipes are secret, but anyone can create their own waffle variety!

All Valley locations are participating. Limit 1 per customer per day with purchase of a "Hood Classics" meal.

National Waffle Day is celebrated across the country on August 24

Lo-Lo's has been the Phoenix soul food authority for over 15 years, but Larry himself learned from the best -- his grandmother, who founded the equally institutional Ms. White's Golden Rule Cafe

For more information and locations, visit: http://loloschickenandwaffles.com/locations/

Arizona's first athletic recovery-only studio opens in Scottsdale/Recover post-workout like a pro

Today is the grand opening of a brand new, first-of-its-kind "recovery-only" sports/fitness studio. BalunsD says they offer premier technology to nurture and heal your body, perfect for high school athletes, weekend warriors, crossfitters, pro/elite athletes and more. From cold-plunge cryotherapy, infrared saunas to cupping, all the therapy you could think of is all under one roof.

For more information, visit: http://balunsd.com/

Grand Opening: Thursday, August 24 6am-7pm

BalunsD

6820 E. 5th Ave, Suite 115

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Special needs fair offers parents a one stop location to find resources for their special needs children

Raising a child with special needs can be full of challenges, no a special needs resource fair helps parents find the resources and help they need

in one location.

For more info: http://www.raisingarizonakids.com/special-needs/special-needs-resource-fair/

Special Needs Resource Fair, Raising Arizona Kids Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 9am-1pm

Halle Heart Children's Museum

2929 S. 48th St., Tempe

An opportunity for parents and caregivers of children with learning challenges and other special needs

to discover the best resources the Valley has to offer.

Admission is FREE but RSVPs are required because space is limited.

Children are welcome to come along and enjoy Halle Heart Children's Museum's many colorful and interactive exhibits

The Garden Guy: Planting your fall vegetables

We are coming up on the most productive time of year for gardening in the southwest. The first thing to remember is that the soil needs a lot of organic material. This makes for a richer, more productive, chemical-free garden. To achieve good soil, lay down a 6-inch layer of compost, then add blood meal and soft phosphate along with vulcanite. Use a hard rake and a pick to work the products about 13 inches into the soil. If you don't want the backbreaking work of tilling the soil, just build a raised garden about 12 to 18 inches high. Fill it with pure compost or an organic planting mix.

To reap the benefits of your work, plant tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and black-eyed peas immediately. When the weather cools down (usually at the end of September), plant winter vegetables like artichokes, bush beans, carrots, garlic, lettuce, onions peas, radishes, spinach and strawberries. To increase your chances of success in the garden, plant companion plants like thyme, mint, lavender and alyssum throughout your garden. Remember if you plant anything by seed you must keep that seed moist until it germinates, be sure the water penetrates at 6 inches into the ground each time you water.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

The Keto Diet: Is less carbs & more fat the answer to weight loss?

The Keto diet is a low-carb, high fat diet many swear by, including our guest Erica Toatley. Today Dr. Thompson has more on what the diet is, how it affects your metabolism and why some people say it works for them.

The ketogenic diet (often termed keto) is a very low-carb, high-fat diet that shares many similarities with the Atkins and low-carb diets. It involves drastically reducing carbohydrate intake, and replacing it with fat. The reduction in carbs puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis. When this happens, your body becomes incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy. It also turns fat into ketones in the liver, which can supply energy for the brain.

Ketogenic diets can cause massive reductions in blood sugar and insulin levels. This, along with the increased ketones, has numerous health benefits.

When to change your food choices

Remember Dr. Thompson's algorithm for whether you need to work on weight loss:

1. Are you free from health problems? (Diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, arthritis, chronic pain etc.)

2. Can you do what you want/need to with your body? (Physical activities, playing with kids, work duties, get pregnant etc.)

3. Can you afford the clothing you want/need?

If you answer NO to any of these questions, you should develop a long-term plan to decrease weight

Changing your diet can change your health, but which one?

Many 'diets' exist. Many are calorie restriction with frills:

o Watermelon

o Grapefruit

o Hcg

Some diets focus on restricting certain nutrients

o Sodium

o Fat

o Carbohydrate

Low carbohydrate diets found to have advantages

Almost all diets work for short-term weight loss

A low-carbohydrate diet may help people lose weight more quickly than a low-fat diet and may help them maintain that weight loss

A low-carb diet was most beneficial for lowering triglycerides (the main fat-carrying particle in the bloodstream), and led to the biggest increase in protective HDL cholesterol

Sustaining diet change is a problem for all

How do low-carbohydrate diets work?

Your body measures how much you eat by the amount of carbohydrate in the meal and produces insulin (this is the major hormone that is a problem in type II diabetes)

When insulin is high, the body uses glucose as energy and stores the fat.

When carbohydrates, are low the body produces less Insulin and shifts to primarily using fat for energy and reducing fat storage

Breaking down fat produces compounds called ketones (Keto diet) as the main energy molecule in the blood. These types of diets can be dangerous for some, so consult your doctor to make sure it is right for you

Examples of low-carb diets

o Atkins

o South Beach

o Mediterranean Diet

o Keto diet

o All these diets focus on restricting carbohydrates but tweak the amount of protein types and amounts of fats

Keto Diet:

The keto (or ketogenic) diet is a high fat, moderate protein, low carb diet, where your body transitions from burning glucose and carbs to burning stored fat for energy.

There are several versions of the keto diet. Erica Toatley follows the standard ketogenic diet (SKD is a very low-carb, moderate-protein and high-fat diet. It typically contains 75% fat, 20% protein and only 5% carbs

Erica Toatley's story:

For more than 10 years, Erica struggled with uncontrolled Type II Diabetes. She tried and failed a number of different oral and injectable medications with daily fasting glucose readings in the 200s. Near the end of last year, her A1c measured 12. Earlier this year, Erica's sister convinced her to try bulletproof coffee. There were no supplements to buy, so she started doing some research and decided to give the Keto diet a try on March 1. Within 4 months, her fasting glucose dropped into the 80s and by May my A1c was down to 5.2. She had also lost 50 pounds.

The first few weeks:

Side effects may include

Hypoglycemia (lightheadedness and shakiness sweating and chills)

Anxiety and/or irritability

Hunger

Fatigue

Constipation

The "Keto Flu “name for a constellation of these symptoms in the first few weeks as your body transitions away from sugars as the primary energy source

Long Term

Weight loss

More energy

Clearer thinking

Fewer cravings when you are not hungry

What you should know

Adopt a long-term approach; quitting leads to weight regain and loss of health benefits

Cut out sugary drinks (Americans get up to 30% of calories from sugary drinks)

Eat mostly vegetables and some fruit (half your plate should be vegetables)

Choose whole foods (eat mostly things that 'feed and grow')

Avoid packaged and processed foods

All fast food and sweetened foods are occasional treats

Move your body everyday

Add activity that raises your heart rate most days of the week

Choose activities you like and can stick to for the long term

Talk to your healthcare provider about your specific health risks and get individual advice

For more information, visit: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 288-0777

Ramen Roundup: Fancy ramen brings back college memories

For students going back to college, ramen is all the rage, it's what we lived on. But the soupy noodle is making a comeback for adults, but luckily, it's a fancier, more sophisticated amen. the Scottsdale Quarter's newest restaurant Obon joins us with their version of ramen, and a few of their signature dishes.

Led by Chef Paulo Im, OBON's menu will feature from-scratch fare that encompasses his extensive training in traditional, as well as modern techniques in Asian cuisine. At the heart and soul of the menu are signature sushi rolls, which includes items like the Fukushu Roll made with spicy salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo, Sriracha and rice pearls; and the Tsunami Salmon, a combination of capers, onion, avocado, and smoked kelp foam. Just as the namesake suggests, a variety of ramen selections will also be available and include mouth-watering options like the OBON Ramen, which features pork belly and shoulder, bean sprouts, black garlic oil and an egg; or the Veggie Ramen, which, as the menu explains, features "nothing with a soul (debatable)". Guests will also enjoy a variety of small plates, like OBON Edamame and Shishito Peppers, and choose from a selection of poke, steam buns, crudes and heartier entrees like the Street Noodles or the Bibimbaps, a traditional Korean dish made with marinated beef, a 64-degree egg and chilled Korean vegetables

For more information, visit: www.obonsushi.com

Located at Scottsdale Quarter

15059 N. Scottsdale Road

OBON Sushi + Bar + Ramen will be open for dinner 4 p.m. 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Starting later this year, the restaurant will open for lunch service.

Late summer is all about peaches and peach pie

It's National Peach Pie Day. We find out how to put this luscious fruit to work in a summertime favorite, peach pie.

Cheryl from piefection shares some secrets to getting that perfect dessert, and primes our pallets for the upcoming harvest of Utah peaches.

For more information, visit: http://www.piefectionaz.com/

Piefectionaz

6731 E Brown Rd #104 Mesa, AZ 85205

Phone: (480) 218-PIES (7437)



