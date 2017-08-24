SLIDESHOW: Grande Sports World in Casa Grande

Posted: Updated:
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Grande Sports World in Casa Grande is home to the Barca Soccer Academy.

[APP USERS: Click or tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.