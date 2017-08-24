PD: 13-year-old rams van into car, house in Phoenix

The van rammed the parked car through the garage and then proceeded to throttle the van into the front door of the home, causing extensive damage. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A 13-year-old girl stole a van, driving it into a car and through a house, according to Phoenix police.

The accident occurred near 40th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue.

The van rammed the parked car through the garage and then proceeded to throttle the van into the front door of the home, causing extensive damage.

Police said the 13-year-old girl has autism and stole the keys to the van.

No injuries were reported.

Structural engineers investigated the integrity of the home after the incident, police said.

They believe the house is unstable and are working with the family, who rent the home, on a place to stay.

