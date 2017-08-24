Arizona trying to document black-footed ferret population

The method involves using high-powered lights to locate and identify black-footed ferrets, whose eyeshine is reflected by the spotlight. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Game and Fish Department is seeking volunteers to help document the population of endangered black-footed ferrets in northwestern Arizona.

As part of the recovery effort, the department has scheduled two five-night spotlighting events in September and October plus a three-night event in November in Aubrey Valley and on the Double O Ranch, both near Seligman.

The method involves using high-powered lights to locate and identify black-footed ferrets, whose eyeshine is reflected by the spotlight.

Game and Fish officials are trying to assess the black-footed ferret population before winter.

Objectives include trapping older ferrets that need a canine distemper shot or plague booster and to trap young ferrets to administer vaccinations.

