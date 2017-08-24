20 Cities in 20 Days: Grande Sports World in Casa Grande

20 Cities in 20 Days: Grande Sports World in Casa GrandePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
School sends 4-year-old boy home because of his long hair
School sends 4-year-old boy home because of his long hair
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.More >
Is our monsoon changing?
Is our monsoon changing?
Monsoon storms bring much-needed moisture to the deserts of our state every summer. But is this weather pattern changing, and becoming more dangerous for some Arizonans?More >
Monsoon storms bring much-needed moisture to the deserts of our state every summer. But is this weather pattern changing, and becoming more dangerous for some Arizonans?More >
Woman reunited with two dogs after wind-driven house fire
Woman reunited with two dogs after wind-driven house fire
It was an emotional morning for one Phoenix homeowner Wednesday, as she watched her house go up in flames, but was later reunited with two beloved pets she had feared dead.More >
It was an emotional morning for one Phoenix homeowner Wednesday, as she watched her house go up in flames, but was later reunited with two beloved pets she had feared dead.More >
Wake Up's 20 cities in 20 daysMore>>
-
20 Cities in 20 Days: Grande Sports World in Casa Grande
20 Cities in 20 Days: Grande Sports World in Casa Grande
For today's CBS 5's 20 Cities in 20 Days, meteorologist Ian Schwartz is stopping in Casa Grande.More >
For today's CBS 5's 20 Cities in 20 Days, meteorologist Ian Schwartz is stopping in Casa Grande.More >
20 Cities in 20 Days: Small city, big history in Litchfield Park
20 Cities in 20 Days: Small city, big history in Litchfield Park
The City of Litchfield Park started back in 1916 when Goodyear Tire and Rubber executive Paul Litchfield came out West looking for farmers to grow long staple cotton, a necessary component in tires and one that was in short supply thanks to World War I, that's just the start of a long and interesting history of this small city.More >
The City of Litchfield Park started back in 1916 when Goodyear Tire and Rubber executive Paul Litchfield came out West looking for farmers to grow long staple cotton, a necessary component in tires and one that was in short supply thanks to World War I, that's just the start of a long and interesting history of this small city.More >
20 Cities in 20 Days: Ex-law enforcement driving school in Tempe
20 Cities in 20 Days: Ex-law enforcement driving school in Tempe
Tempe is home to a unique driving school that says it offers a lot more than regular driving lessons and tests. It's called The Institute for Drivers Safety.More >
Tempe is home to a unique driving school that says it offers a lot more than regular driving lessons and tests. It's called The Institute for Drivers Safety.More >
20 Cities in 20 Days: The Great American Eclipse in Flagstaff
20 Cities in 20 Days: The Great American Eclipse in Flagstaff
In this special edition of 20 Cities in 20 Days, we went to Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff for the Great American Eclipse.More >
In this special edition of 20 Cities in 20 Days, we went to Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff for the Great American Eclipse.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Police made three arrests pertaining to the protests after the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night. (August 23, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix activists react to President Trump's speech and police response to protests
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix activists react to President Trump's speech and police response to protests
Community activists say police used unnecessary force and injured innocent bystanders.More >
Community activists say police used unnecessary force and injured innocent bystanders.More >
Rain, lightning seen around the Valley Wednesday night
Rain, lightning seen around the Valley Wednesday night
Parts of the Valley experienced lots of weather activity, including some rain, lighting and dust. (August 23, 2017)More >
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >