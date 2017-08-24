20 Cities in 20 Days: Grande Sports World in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

For today's CBS 5's 20 Cities in 20 Days, meteorologist Ian Schwartz is stopping in Casa Grande.

Ian will be visiting with Casa Grande Economic Development Manager Richard Wilkie to discuss Casa Grande's booming business.

Ian will also talk about a special event for families with recreation superintendent Matt Jankowski.

Lastly, Preston Phillips stopped at the Grande Sports World in Casa Grande to discuss the Barca Soccer Academy.

