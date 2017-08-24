1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision

1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collisionPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
School sends 4-year-old boy home because of his long hair
School sends 4-year-old boy home because of his long hair
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
Man, woman found shot to death in Phoenix park
Man, woman found shot to death in Phoenix park
Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.More >
Is our monsoon changing?
Is our monsoon changing?
Monsoon storms bring much-needed moisture to the deserts of our state every summer. But is this weather pattern changing, and becoming more dangerous for some Arizonans?More >
Monsoon storms bring much-needed moisture to the deserts of our state every summer. But is this weather pattern changing, and becoming more dangerous for some Arizonans?More >
Scammers targeting Maricopa County residents
Scammers targeting Maricopa County residents
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to the public about phone scammers targeting residents of Maricopa county.More >
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to the public about phone scammers targeting residents of Maricopa county.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Police made three arrests pertaining to the protests after the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night. (August 23, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix activists react to President Trump's speech and police response to protests
RAW VIDEO: Phoenix activists react to President Trump's speech and police response to protests
Community activists say police used unnecessary force and injured innocent bystanders.More >
Community activists say police used unnecessary force and injured innocent bystanders.More >
Rain, lightning seen around the Valley Wednesday night
Rain, lightning seen around the Valley Wednesday night
Parts of the Valley experienced lots of weather activity, including some rain, lighting and dust. (August 23, 2017)More >
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
The number of dating websites seems endless and one Valley woman decided to try it out. But she ended up getting scammed. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >