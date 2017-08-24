1 dead, 2 injured after car strikes tree, bursts into flames following collision

Phoenix fire crews responded to an accident near 60th Place and Shea Boulevard where they pronounced one driver dead and transported two others to a local hospital, one in serious condition and the other for precautionary reasons. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead and two others are injured after a car involved in an accident struck a tree and burst into flames in Phoenix late Wednesday night, according to Phoenix police.

According to Phoenix police, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Shea Boulevard when it struck a pickup truck.

The car then struck a tree in the median where it became engulfed in flames, that driver was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are still investigating this deadly crash and drivers should expect the area to be closed to all eastbound and westbound traffic for the next six to seven hours, Phoenix police said.

