ASU opens center for mindfulness

"Oh my gosh, it's through the roof," ASU sophomore Gigi Micketti told us.

She and other ASU students we talked to already have coping mechanisms to manage stress.

"Just try and take deep breaths and calm myself down pretty much after classes," Micketti said.

"I go to church, so definitely destressing with family and church and taking time for myself," said ASU freshman Imari Rodriguez.

But soon, they may add mindfulness to their toolkits.

"Anxiety is at an epidemic proportion," said ASU's new Chief Well-being Officer, Dr. Teri Pipe.

Pipe calls mindfulness a focused awareness.

"We sit silently with the instruction that we bring our attention to the breath and when our attention wanders, we bring it back," Pipe said.

Pipe is also the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Innovation and the director of the new Center for Mindfulness, Compassion, and Resilience. To manage it all, she practices what she preaches.

"Every morning, I have time set aside where I am still and quiet before the day starts," Pipe said.

It's working its way into the busy lives of students.

"There are professors using it in classrooms," Pipe said. "Also, executive leaders using it to begin every meeting."

Students can soon come to the center for classes on mindfulness or just for a quiet place to reflect. Faculty can learn how to incorporate this into the classroom, so Sun Devils pay more attention to their studies, rather than their screens.

"People feel less anxious and stressed and torn between what am I doing now versus what do I have to do in half an hour," Pipe said.

