Phoenix police's non-lethal arsenal on display during Trump protest

Phoenix police's non-lethal arsenal on display during Trump protestPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
U.S Department of State expands travel warning to anyone heading to Mexico
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
The U.S Department of State has issued a travel warning to citizens planning on traveling to Mexico, adding Quintana Roo to its list.More >
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Calling their actions "disgusting, aggressive and violent," immigrant and civil rights activists on Wednesday railed against police for their response to a protest that turned unruly after President Donald Trump held a rally in downtown Phoenix.More >
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
Police: Woman caught on camera stealing 18 bottles of liquor in her clothes
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
New surveillance video shows a brazen female shoplifter stashing 18 liquor bottles in her purse, pants, and bra.More >
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
School sends 4-year-old boy home because of his long hair
School sends 4-year-old boy home because of his long hair
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Alert: Valley woman duped out of $37K in 'romance scam'
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Looking for love online is pretty common these days and the number of internet dating services seems endless. One valley woman decided to try one out.More >
Man, woman found shot to death in Phoenix park
Man, woman found shot to death in Phoenix park
Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.More >
Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.More >
Firefighters enjoy sausages made from pigs they rescued
Firefighters enjoy sausages made from pigs they rescued
Who says you can’t have your sausage and eat it too? Well, these firefighters in the United Kingdom certainly have!More >
Who says you can’t have your sausage and eat it too? Well, these firefighters in the United Kingdom certainly have!More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
103-year-old Cambodian woman becomes US citizen
103-year-old Cambodian woman becomes US citizenA 103-year-old Cambodian woman who survived starvation, suffering and war in her native land is now a United States citizen.More >A 103-year-old Cambodian woman who survived starvation, suffering and war in her native land is now a United States citizen.More >
Derek Staahl is an Emmy Award-winning reporter and fill-in anchor who loves covering stories that matter most to Arizona families.
Click to learn more about Derek.
This once-uncompromising "California guy" got his first taste of Arizona in 2015 while covering spring training baseball for his former station. The trip spanned just three days, but Derek quickly decided Phoenix should be his next address. He joined CBS 5 and 3TV four months later, in August 2015. Before packing his bags for the Valley of the Sun, Derek spent nearly four years at XETV in San Diego, where he was promoted to Weekend Anchor and Investigative Reporter. Derek chaired the Saturday and Sunday 10 p.m. newscasts, which regularly earned the station's highest ratings for a news program each week. Derek’s investigative reporting efforts into the Mayor Bob Filner scandal in 2013 sparked a "governance crisis" for the city of San Diego and was profiled by the region’s top newspaper. Derek broke into the news business at WKOW-TV in Madison, WI. He wrote, shot, edited, and presented stories during the week, and produced newscasts on the weekends. By the end of his stint, he was promoted to part-time anchor on WKOW’s sister station, WMSN. Derek was born in Los Angeles and was named the “Undergraduate Broadcast Journalism Student of the Year” in his graduating class at USC. He also played quads in the school’s famous drumline. When not reporting the news, Derek enjoys playing drumset, sand volleyball, and baseball.
Featured VideoMore>>
-
ASU opens center for mindfulness
ASU opens center for mindfulness
"Oh my gosh, it's through the roof," ASU sophomore Gigi Micketti told us. She and other ASU students we talked to already have coping mechanisms to manage stress.More >
"Oh my gosh, it's through the roof," ASU sophomore Gigi Micketti told us. She and other ASU students we talked to already have coping mechanisms to manage stress.More >
Phoenix police's non-lethal arsenal on display during Trump protest
Phoenix police's non-lethal arsenal on display during Trump protest
Phoenix police have an arsenal of non-lethal weapons at their disposal to break up crowds. Here are a few that were used during the chaos Tuesday outside the rally for President Donald Trump.More >
Phoenix police have an arsenal of non-lethal weapons at their disposal to break up crowds. Here are a few that were used during the chaos Tuesday outside the rally for President Donald Trump.More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.More >
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Woman hides, steals bottles of liquor
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Police made three arrests pertaining to the protests after the Trump rally in Phoenix on Tuesday. (Wednesday, August 23, 2017)More >
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police
It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about. A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night. (August 23, 2017)More >
Waterman Wash floods near Rainbow Valley
Waterman Wash floods near Rainbow Valley
The National Weather Service is asking the public to avoid driving through the flooded waters.More >
The National Weather Service is asking the public to avoid driving through the flooded waters.More >
Art exhibit made for the enjoyment of dogs
Art exhibit made for the enjoyment of dogs
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Body found in ASU Tempe parking lot
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >
Arizona State University's Police Department is investigating after a body was found at a parking lot in Tempe Monday morning.More >