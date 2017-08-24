Protester hit by gas round talks about his exchange with Phoenix police

It's the shot seen round the world; cringe-worthy video that everyone's talking about.

A man says he went downtown with friends, not with any particular group, to protest President Trump's visit. His clash with police wound up being one of the most memorable of the night.

An 3TV/CBS 5 photographer caught the moment the protester kicked a can of tear gas back at police. They returned the favor with a nonlethal round, bringing him to the ground.

"To be honest, in that moment when I kicked the can back, I knew I was going to get hit with something," said the protester, who has asked us not to use his name.

He spent last night in the emergency room for inhaling pepper spray and second degree burns from picking up a hot can of tear gas.

But it was a shot to the pelvic region from what was likely a gas round that had the most impact.

"It missed everything important, so it was just a couple inches too high. So it was just more of a shock and your body going into the turtle defense mode kind of thing," he said.

The video has now been viewed thousands of times online.

"I'm laughing at myself. I've got a great sense of humor. If you can't laugh at yourself and the memes today have been great, I don't mind it," he said.

The protesters gathered much earlier in the day and mixed with rally-goers peacefully. It wasn't until later in the evening that the mood changed.

Police say a handful of protesters threw rocks and water bottles at officers, possibly going beyond their constitutional rights to free speech, according to attorney Mark DuBiel.

"That could certainly violate a couple of statutes, disorderly conduct, it could be an assault. Even if it's a simple assault on a police officer that's actually a felony," said DuBiel.

"I think that's the debate we need to be having as a city or as a country," the protester said. "That was not an unlawful assembly, and I had every right to be there. That tear gas was in the way of myself and others peacefully assembled protesters being there."

DuBiel says is unlikely the protester will face and legal trouble for kicking the tear gas can back at police, since it would be difficult to prove he had intentions to harm officer, which the protester says he did not.

