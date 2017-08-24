Trump border wall plan faces tough barriers

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

During is speech in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the government in order to get a wall built between the U.S. and Mexico. But that plan may run into a wall of opposition in Congress.

"Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we're building that wall," said Trump to a group of about 6,000 supporters.

[RELATED: Trump threatens gov't shutdown if border wall isn't funded]

He appears to be referring to an opportunity to influence members of Congress during talks to increase the debt ceiling. Next month, the U.S. Treasury will run out of money or its ability to borrow money. Congress must act to increase that "debt ceiling," or the country could default on its loans and the government will have to halt its every day functions. It's a proposition lawmakers want to avoid.

A veto threat from the president may be enough to persuade Congress to include funding for a border wall in any debt ceiling package it sends to the president.

The U.S. border with Mexico is roughly 1,900 miles long. Of that, 694 miles already have some sort of barrier. It would cost an estimated $21 billion to construct the type of fence or wall Trump has proposed.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Morgan LoewMorgan Loew is an investigative reporter at CBS 5 News. His career has taken him to every corner of the state, lots of corners in the United States, and some far-flung corners of the globe.

Click to learn more about Morgan .

Morgan Loew
CBS 5 Investigates

Morgan’s past assignments include covering the invasion of Iraq, human smuggling in Mexico, vigilantes on the border and Sheriff Arpaio in Maricopa County. His reports have appeared or been featured on CBS News, CNN, NBC News, MSNBC and NPR.

Morgan’s peers have recognized his work with 11 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards , two regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, an SPJ First Amendment Award and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Last fall, Morgan was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle, in recognition of 25 years of contribution to the television industry in Arizona.

Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona journalism school and Concord Law School. He is the president of the Arizona First Amendment Coalition and teaches media law and TV news reporting at ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

When he’s not out looking for the next big news story, Morgan enjoys hiking, camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats and spending time with his family at their southern Arizona ranch.

Hide bio