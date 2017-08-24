Trump border wall plan faces tough barriers

During is speech in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the government in order to get a wall built between the U.S. and Mexico. But that plan may run into a wall of opposition in Congress.

"Believe me, if we have to close down our government, we're building that wall," said Trump to a group of about 6,000 supporters.

He appears to be referring to an opportunity to influence members of Congress during talks to increase the debt ceiling. Next month, the U.S. Treasury will run out of money or its ability to borrow money. Congress must act to increase that "debt ceiling," or the country could default on its loans and the government will have to halt its every day functions. It's a proposition lawmakers want to avoid.

A veto threat from the president may be enough to persuade Congress to include funding for a border wall in any debt ceiling package it sends to the president.

The U.S. border with Mexico is roughly 1,900 miles long. Of that, 694 miles already have some sort of barrier. It would cost an estimated $21 billion to construct the type of fence or wall Trump has proposed.

