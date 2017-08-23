Strange past for black man behind Trump at Phoenix rally

He was seen promoting a website on which he blames slavery on Cherokee Indians and refers to former president Barack Obama as "The Beast," Oprah Winfrey as "The Devil" and Hillary Clinton as a member of the KKK. (Source: honestfact.com)

President Donald Trump was the big marquee player at Tuesday night's gather at the Phoenix Convention Center. But there was one rather eye-catching performance in the supporting role.

"I flew here, I flew here from Miami," said Maurice Symonette, a Trump supporter.

He could be seen behind Trump during the speech.

"I just sat there, that's actually how it happened," Symonette said.

He's also known as "Michael the Black Man." He has made his way on to the stage directly behind Trump on multiple occasions, holding signs reading "Blacks for Trump" and promoting a website on which he blames slavery on Cherokee Indians and refers to former president Barack Obama as "The Beast," Oprah Winfrey as "The Devil" and Hillary Clinton as a member of the KKK.

"White people and black people are not allowed to have money," Symonette said. "Only Hillary can have money and her cronies."

The president once even commented on Symonette's signs.

But it's not the first time he has been in the spot light.

Once Symonette was a member of what is described as a black-supremacist cult and charged with conspiracy in two murders. Symonette was found not guilty and now he is a regular in American political optics, on full display at the convention center Tuesday night.

