Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rally

Activists: Police were aggressive, violent after Trump rallyPosted: Updated:
Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix
Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night.More >
4 arrested, 2 officers suffer heat exhaustion after protest turns unruly outside Trump rally
Chaos erupted outside the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday night after Presidents Trump's rally came to an end and thousands of people filled the streets.More >
Man, possibly with brass knuckles, detained
Police took a man into custody and it appeared he may have had brass knuckles. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
Police fire tear gas at protesters
Police said officers were getting hit with rocks and bottles so they fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
WRAP-UP: Police, protesters clash after President Trump rally
Police and protesters clashed after President Trump's rally came to a close in Phoenix on Tuesday night, in total four people were arrested.More >
Protester: Police 'shot me in the back'
A protester talked to Derek Staahl about how he said he was shot in the back by police. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
Rep. Ruben Gallego talks about unruly protest
Rep. Ruben Gallego spoke about how a protest after Trump's rally got unruly. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
Police use tactics to disperse crowd in downtown Phoenix
Police used pepper spray and gas to get people to leave downtown Phoenix. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >