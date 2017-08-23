Border Patrol agents rescue 2 Mexican men in desert near Ajo

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Border Patrol officials say two Mexican men in the country illegally have been rescued in the Arizona desert west of Ajo. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo) Border Patrol officials say two Mexican men in the country illegally have been rescued in the Arizona desert west of Ajo. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
TUCSON, AZ (AP) -

Border Patrol officials say two Mexican men in the country illegally have been rescued in the Arizona desert west of Ajo.

Agents from the Ajo Station responded to a 911 call late Tuesday followed by the activation of a rescue beacon in the desert.

The man who made the 911 call told agents he and the other man had been walking in the desert for three days and he could see a rescue beacon in the distance.

Authorities say the men were found exhausted, but otherwise in good condition.

Border Patrol officials say the men were subsequently arrested for immigration violations and transported to the Ajo Station for further processing.

The men's names, ages and hometowns haven't been released.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Featured VideoMore>>

  • Nkemdiche out with a calf injury

    Nkemdiche out with a calf injury

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:33 AM EDT2017-08-24 09:33:11 GMT
    Robert Nkemdiche strained a calf muscle and won't play in Atlanta. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Robert Nkemdiche strained a calf muscle and won't play in Atlanta. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Let’s hope this isn’t an omen for the season. Cardinals fans feared the worst when Robert Nkemdiche left practice on Tuesday.  

    More >

    Let’s hope this isn’t an omen for the season. Cardinals fans feared the worst when Robert Nkemdiche left practice on Tuesday.  

    More >

  • Phoenix police's non-lethal arsenal on display during Trump protest

    Phoenix police's non-lethal arsenal on display during Trump protest

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:10 AM EDT2017-08-24 09:10:58 GMT
    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    Phoenix police have an arsenal of non-lethal weapons at their disposal to break up crowds. Here are a few that were used during the chaos Tuesday outside the rally for President Donald Trump.

    More >

    Phoenix police have an arsenal of non-lethal weapons at their disposal to break up crowds. Here are a few that were used during the chaos Tuesday outside the rally for President Donald Trump. 

    More >

  • ASU opens center for mindfulness

    ASU opens center for mindfulness

    Thursday, August 24 2017 2:48 AM EDT2017-08-24 06:48:43 GMT

    "Oh my gosh, it's through the roof," ASU sophomore Gigi Micketti told us. She and other ASU students we talked to already have coping mechanisms to manage stress.

    More >

    "Oh my gosh, it's through the roof," ASU sophomore Gigi Micketti told us. She and other ASU students we talked to already have coping mechanisms to manage stress.

    More >
    •   