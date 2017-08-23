Heroin, meth discovered in SUV at Border Patrol checkpoint

Federal officials say a 19-year-old man from San Luis, Arizona, was arrested and approximately 20 pounds each of heroin and methamphetamine seized at a Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 8 east of Yuma.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents found multiple packages of drugs worth a total of over $400,000 in an SUV on Saturday after being alerted by a sniffing dog.

The arrested man's identity wasn't released.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.