$500K bond set for man accused of killing estranged wife

Bond has been set at $500,000 for a man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife outside her Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say 42-year-old Brian Brooks remains jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, misconduct with weapons and violating an order of protection.

[READ MORE: Woman shot & killed, man arrested in west Phoenix]

He didn't have a lawyer as his initial court appearance Tuesday.

Police say 41-year-old Kine Ricard was shot multiple times Monday night after she and Brooks argued.

Kine was able to crawl to a neighbor's house where she was met by responding officers.

Phoenix Fire Department crews transported Ricard to a hospital, where she later died.

Police say Brooks and Ricard were married for 17 years before separating and have three children in common.

Earlier that day, Brooks allegedly held Ricard at gunpoint and told her where to drive.

Police say the shooting occurred after they arrived at her residence.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.