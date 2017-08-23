Firefighters save dog from Phoenix house fire

Firefighters had to go on the roof to cut ventilation holes in order to stop the spread of the fire to the entire home. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Fire crews were able to find and save a family dog from the flames of a fire inside a house in Phoenix on Wednesday.

They were called out to a home near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue around noon. They said the fire started in the garage and then spread to the home.

Firefighters had to go on the roof to cut ventilation holes in order to stop the spread of the fire to the entire home.

There was a dog who was inside the home when the fire started and couldn't get out. Firefighters found the dog and brought it out while they used a Fido bag to resuscitate him.

The dog is now doing OK.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking into what started the fire.

According to The Fetch Foundation, more than 40,000 family pets die of smoke inhalation each year. Fido bags could help firefighters reduce that staggering number.

