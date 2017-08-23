Nkemdiche out with a calf injury

Let’s hope this isn’t an omen for the season.

Cardinals fans feared the worst when Robert Nkemdiche left practice on Tuesday. Head Coach Bruce Arians announcing Wednesday morning that the second-year defensive tackle won’t play this week in the Cardinals dress rehearsal to the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Robert strained a calf,” said Arians. “He’ll be day to day. We’ll see how long it takes. He’ll be in a boot for a minute, won’t play this week for sure.”

Nkemdiche was having an impressive training camp. With Calais Campbell signing with Jacksonville, Nkemdiche was being counted on to impact the defense. He still could but the sight of the former first round pick leaving the field had many fans wondering about his availability for the season opener.

“He wouldn’t play next week anyway,” said Arians. “And he’ll miss half of this game. It shouldn’t set him back hardly at all.”

Guard Mike Iupati will join Nkemdiche on the sidelines this week. Iupati has a triceps injury. The Cardinals will break camp at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on Thursday. The Cardinals and Falcons open brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium at 4 p.m. Arizona time on Saturday in Atlanta.

