Powerball jackpot reaches $700 million, drawing Wed. night at 7:59

The countdown is on for the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.



$700 million is up for grabs. If you choose the lump sum, the take-home pay comes out to $443.6 million.



The cut-off to buy a Powerball ticket for this jackpot is 6:59pm Arizona time today. Tickets cost $2 each.



The winning numbers will be displayed today on the powerball.com website at 7:59 p.m. Arizona time.



A lottery spokesperson said the first thing you should do after buying a ticket is sign your name on the back so nobody tries to claim the ticket if you have the winning numbers.

