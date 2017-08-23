Grand Canyon cleared for D-I play by NCAA

By The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) -

Grand Canyon University has been granted Division I active membership by the NCAA following a four-year transition period.

The school said it was informed by the NCAA on Wednesday and will begin Division I play in the 2017-18 season.

[RELATED: Beginning of a rivalry? GCU president fires back at ASU counterpart]

Grand Canyon went 81-46 in four seasons under coach Dan Majerle, the best record among 36 schools that transitioned to Division I since 2000. The Antelopes are one of six teams to have a winning record during its transition in that span.

Grand Canyon played a Division I schedule in the Western Athletic Conference last season but was not eligible for the NCAA Tournament. The Antelopes are expected to be immediately competitive in the WAC after Majerle, a former Phoenix Suns forward, brought in a strong recruiting class.

    •   