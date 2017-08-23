Jaime's Local Love: Doglicious Hot Dogs

Doglicious Hot Dogs sits on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road right behind a gas station.
The family-owned shop has 24 different varieties of hot dogs.
The business opened in February of 2016.
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Vincent Sowa calls himself a self-proclaimed chef. He's been working in the kitchen since he was 5 years old with his mother. He grew up to pursue real estate and other entrepreneurial interests but then he thought-- life's too short. 

He wanted to follow his passion for food. In February of 2016, Doglicious Hot Dogs was born. The family-owned hot dog shop sits on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road right behind a gas station.

Inside, you'll find "air fried fries", Belgium Liege waffles and 24 different varieties of hot dogs like the Mac Attack, Aloha, La Colombiana, Sonoran and classic Chicago’s. Vincent says his favorite dog is the La Colombiana because his wife, Dahiana, is Columbian! Dahiana is also a zumba queen here in the Valley. 

The Sowas' other business is DS Fitness Studio where both Vincent and Dahiana are group fitness instructors. The Sowas say they will help you consume the calories and then help you burn them off!! Go check out Doglicious. The cole slaw with Vincent's own dressing recipe is so tasty. 

The "air fries" are cooked in no oil and are so crispy. I had the Chicago dog and it was delicious!! Stay tuned as I go to DS Fitness for a Local Love with Dahiana. She says her Zumba classes are like no other. And you know, I have to see that!

Jaime

Doglicious Hot Dogs
Store Location: 5060 West Bell Rd Suite A Glendale AZ 85308
Email vincentsowa@gmail.com
Website: www.doglicioushotdogs.com
Ph: 602-900-5059
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doglicioushotdogs/  
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doglicioushotdogs/

Jaime CerretaHometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.

Click to learn more about Jaime.

Jaime Cerreta

If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.

Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.

She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.

Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.

Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.

Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.

If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.

