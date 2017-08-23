Jaime's Local Love: Doglicious Hot Dogs

Jaime's Local Love: Doglicious Hot DogsPosted: Updated:
Hometown girl Jaime Cerreta was born and raised in Phoenix and has family all over the Valley.
Click to learn more about Jaime.
If that Cerreta name makes visions of little green mints dance in your head, you're onto something. Yes, Jaime is “one of those candy people." Her grandfather started the Cerreta Candy Company in 1968, and her father worked there for 45 years. Many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as her grandfather -- Mr. C. himself -- are still making candy at the Glendale-based factory. Jaime's favorites are the Peanut Butter Pizzazz and the famous French Mint Truffles.
Jaime is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Walter Cronkite School of Broadcast Journalism.
She left the Valley after college for her first TV job as a one-man-band reporter in Joplin, Mo. She then produced and anchored a morning show in Springfield, Mo. before moving to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked as the morning anchor/reporter.
Before returning to the Valley in August 2013, Jaime spent the past seven years in Oklahoma City, where she served as the evening anchor at the local Fox station. Jaime anchored Oklahoma Associated Press award-winning newscasts for Best Newscast and Best Election Coverage. She was named one of Oklahoma Magazine's Best of the Best. Jaime stayed on the desk for up to 12 hours at a time when the deadly tornadoes hit in May 2013. She has covered hurricanes, hail storms, blizzards, flooding and droughts.
Some of her favorite experiences in Oklahoma include shooting one-on-one basketball with Blake Griffin and talking football with Sam Bradford.
Jaime considers herself a "total foodie" and strongly believes in supporting local businesses. She's an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association, a reluctant exerciser and a positive thinker. Jaime loves spending time with friends and family and any patio with a view of Camelback Mountain. Mostly, she loves being back home sweet home in the Valley of the Sun.
If you have a story idea for Jaime, drop her an email any time.
Jaime's Local Love: Doglicious Hot Dogs
A Valley man grew up to pursue real estate but then he thought life's too short and opened his own hot dog shop in Glendale.More >
