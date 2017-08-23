Jaime's Local Love: Doglicious Hot Dogs

Vincent Sowa calls himself a self-proclaimed chef. He's been working in the kitchen since he was 5 years old with his mother. He grew up to pursue real estate and other entrepreneurial interests but then he thought-- life's too short.

He wanted to follow his passion for food. In February of 2016, Doglicious Hot Dogs was born. The family-owned hot dog shop sits on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road right behind a gas station.

[SLIDESHOW: Jaime's Local Love]

Inside, you'll find "air fried fries", Belgium Liege waffles and 24 different varieties of hot dogs like the Mac Attack, Aloha, La Colombiana, Sonoran and classic Chicago’s. Vincent says his favorite dog is the La Colombiana because his wife, Dahiana, is Columbian! Dahiana is also a zumba queen here in the Valley.

The Sowas' other business is DS Fitness Studio where both Vincent and Dahiana are group fitness instructors. The Sowas say they will help you consume the calories and then help you burn them off!! Go check out Doglicious. The cole slaw with Vincent's own dressing recipe is so tasty.

The "air fries" are cooked in no oil and are so crispy. I had the Chicago dog and it was delicious!! Stay tuned as I go to DS Fitness for a Local Love with Dahiana. She says her Zumba classes are like no other. And you know, I have to see that!

Jaime

Doglicious Hot Dogs

Store Location: 5060 West Bell Rd Suite A Glendale AZ 85308

Email vincentsowa@gmail.com

Website: www.doglicioushotdogs.com

Ph: 602-900-5059

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/doglicioushotdogs/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doglicioushotdogs/

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.