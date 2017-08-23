Woman reunited with two dogs after wind-driven house fire

It was an emotional morning for one Phoenix homeowner Wednesday, as she watched her house go up in flames, but was later reunited with two beloved pets she had feared dead.

The fire at the home near 30th Street and Beardsley apparently sparked in a backyard shed. When crews arrived, the flames had already extended into the home.

"The homeowner heard a loud electrical popping in a back shed," said Phoenix Fire Captain Rob McDade. "Unfortunately it got going for awhile and made its way into the house."

"It was on fire," the homeowner told us. "That's what it took, just three minutes."

The blaze was a difficult one to fight, thanks to the gusty winds.

"It's a tough fire," said McDade. "It's moving everywhere that we're not."

Crews were finally able to gain control of the fire and rescue two of the homeowner's dogs.

The homeowner wept as the firefighter handed her the animals.

The homeowner did suffer first- and second-degree burns on her arms and hands while she was attempting to find her dogs.

She was transported to a local hospital for her burns, she in stable condition.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause.

The woman's three other dogs remain unaccounted for.

Homeowner safe & Phx Fire rescued one dog from house fire, Cave Creek & Beardsley. Popping sounds & explosions were heard #azfamily #3tv pic.twitter.com/Zva7PE477S — Jessica Parsons (@JessParsonsTV) August 23, 2017

