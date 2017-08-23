Fights break out among protesters at Trump rally in Phoenix

Fights broke out among protesters outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix Tuesday night. One fight involved men in a pickup truck and protesters on the street.

In cell phone video shot by Vaughn Hillyard on Twitter, one man runs up to another man in the back of a pickup truck and punches him in the face.

The driver then reverses the truck almost into the surrounding crowd then drives off and is stopped by police.

No word yet on whether anyone was arrested in that incident.

Video of protester punching man in pickup truck & driver then throwing the car back in reverse for a good 15 feet before attempting u-turn. pic.twitter.com/vdlnkqXskt — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) August 23, 2017

