Most refund delays are eliminated when taxpayers e-file

Most refund delays are eliminated when taxpayers e-filePosted: Updated:
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon.More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.More >
Arizona porn studio owner gets 24 years in brothel case
An Arizona man convicted of running a brothel out of his pornography production studio was sentenced Friday to 24 years in prison.More >
Baby dies after mom ‘running late for work’ leaves child in car for 9 hours: Officials
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
Minimum custody inmate escapes road crew Monday
Authorities with the Arizona Dept. of Corrections are looking for a minimum custody inmate that escaped custody from an off site work crew Monday.More >
Deputies: Son reports mother for drunk driving
Washington County Deputies said they arrested a woman whose son reported her for drunk driving.More >
Resourceful dog spotted carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey
A clever pup in Texas has become a viral sensation after a photo surfaced of him carrying a large bag of dog food in the hours after Hurricane Harvey pummeled through the state.More >
Man identified following deadly crash on westbound Loop 101
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety.More >
1 dead after single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Buckeye, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.More >
Don’t think hurricanes impact Arizona? Think again
Usually, remnant moisture from decaying hurricanes stream into Arizona. This plume will enhance monsoon moisture and trigger thunderstorms capable of catastrophic flooding.More >
Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over
The Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix closed the doors of its iconic market this weekend because of new ownership. But members of the community say they will fight to keep the identity of the building.More >
VIDEO: Trump defends decision to pardon Sheriff Joe
President Donald Trump on Monday defended his decision to pardon former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the midst of Hurricane Harvey. More on the pardon @ https://goo.gl/sNFcDw. (Monday, Aug. 28, 2017)More >
Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over
The Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix closed the doors of its iconic market this weekend because of new ownership. But members of the community say they will fight to keep the identity of the building.More >
Nursing home residents rescued after waiting in waist-deep floodwater
Residents of a nursing home in Dickinson, Texas, have been rescued after they waited patiently for help as floodwaters rose around them.More >
Arizona Red Cross volunteers join Harvey relief efforts in Texas
Arizona Red Cross volunteers were a part of relief efforts for Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas as the storm wreaked havoc on the region.More >
Wife says Arizona politician Wil Cardon, 46, died of suicide
The wife of an Arizona politician says he has died of suicide. Wil Cardon of Mesa, Arizona, was 46, according to a statement from Nicole Cardon. (August 27, 2017)More >
Glendale dogs who attacked man, woman had attacked before
The group of dogs that attacked a man and a woman at a house on Saturday in Glendale had just been returned to the owner following a different attack, according to the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. (Sunday, August 27, 2017)More >
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after westbound Loop 101 collision
One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a collision late Sunday night on westbound Loop 101, according to the Department of Public Safety. Story: http://bit.ly/2xFJcUl.More >
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after shooting in Chandler
Two people died and one person was seriously injured after a shooting Saturday night in Chandler, police said. Full story @ https://goo.gl/KCLMCA. (Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017)More >
Second accident occurs near fatal crash on I-10 near Buckeye
A second accident occured near the fatal crash on I-10 in Buckeye causing big delays on both sides of traffic.More >
Man hit by gas round in viral video now faces aggravated assault on police charges
Phoenix police said the man who was hit by a gas round during the Trump protest after kicking a gas can toward officers on Tuesday night was booked into jail on Thursday night. (August 24, 2017)More >