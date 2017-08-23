Phoenix PD release more details on protests, arrests outside Trump's rally in Phoenix

Protests erupted outside President Trump's rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. While the protests were mostly peaceful, Phoenix police did take some action and made some arrests after some people in the crowd lashed out at police.

According to Sgt. Howard with Phoenix police, some people in the crowd began to throw rocks, bottles and other projectiles at police and someone in the crowd dispersed tear gas in the area.

Howard said the first gas that was dispersed came from someone in the crowd, not from police. Howard also said that some people in the crowd toppled the pedestrian fencing that was meant to create a safe zone for protesters.

After the crowd was given a warning to disperse, police used smoke, pepper balls, pepper spray, tear gas and flash bangs to make them disperse. Howard said that no rubber bullets were used by police.

No significant injuries or property damage were reported, Howard said.

Police did make four arrests, three pertaining the protests and one on an unrelated warrant. The three arrested in relation to the protests were 28-year-old Daireus Stokes, 25-year-old Pamela Robertson and 34-year-old Derrick Pacheco.

Stokes was arrested for three counts of aggravated assault on police, three counts of disorderly conduct, one count of resisting arrest and three counts of threatening and intimidating.

Robertson was arrested for one count of aggravated assault on police and Pacheco was arrested for one count of disorderly conduct.

According to court documents obtained by 3TV/CBS 5, Stokes had a handgun with him and threatened officers before he was arrested.

