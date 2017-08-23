Ex-lawmaker facing possible campaign-finance funds repayment

The director of the state's public campaign financing commission is recommending that a Democratic lawmaker who resigned last month be ordered to repay more than $17,000 he received to run his campaign last year.

Clean Elections Commission Director Tom Collins is recommending the full commission order former Rep. Jesus Rubalcava to immediately repay the money at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Gila Bend Democrat resigned effective July 28 as the commission investigated if he improperly spent the public money he was allocated to run his primary and general election campaigns. Rubalcava was unable to account for the funds and comingled some of the public cash with his own accounts.

The commission may also order civil penalties.

Rubalcava didn't immediately return calls and emails seeking comment.

