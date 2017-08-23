Police investigate after bodies of man, woman found in Phoenix park

Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.

Police said the bodies of a man and woman were found by a passerby at around 6 a.m. The bodies were located near the bleachers of a baseball field.

The passerby told a park employee who then called the police.

According to Sgt. Pfohl of Phoenix PD, this is being investigated as a homicide.

Pfohl says the man and woman found dead Wednesday morning had signs of trauma but that the medical examiner will have to determine the cause or causes of death.

He says the victims haven't been identified.

The couple is said to be in their 20s to early 30s.

If you saw something or know something, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation is ongoing.

