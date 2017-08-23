Police investigate after 2 bodies found in Phoenix park

Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning. According to Sgt. Pfohl of Phoenix PD, this is a possible double homicide.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

