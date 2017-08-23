Police ID man, woman found shot to death in Phoenix park

Phoenix police have identified the man and woman found shot to death at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.

Police said the bodies of Gregory Hairston, 28, and Clomie Lynn Mayberry, 23, were found by a passerby at around 6 a.m. The bodies were located near the bleachers of a baseball field.

The passerby told a park employee who then called the police.

According to Sgt. Pfohl of Phoenix PD, this is being investigated as a homicide.

Pfohl says both victims had been shot

If you saw something or know something about the shootings, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation is ongoing.

