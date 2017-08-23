Man, woman found shot to death in Phoenix park

Phoenix police are investigating after two bodies were found at El Prado Park near 19th and Southern avenues Wednesday morning.

Police said the bodies of a man and woman were found by a passerby at around 6 a.m. The bodies were located near the bleachers of a baseball field.

The passerby told a park employee who then called the police.

According to Sgt. Pfohl of Phoenix PD, this is being investigated as a homicide.

Pfohl says the man, 28, and the woman, 23, had both been shot.

He says the victims haven't been identified.

If you saw something or know something about the shootings, please contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.