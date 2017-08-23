Suspect in custody after fatal stabbing at Phoenix bus stop, police say

Police have a man in custody after he fatally stabbed another man at a Phoenix bus stop last Sunday. (Source: MCSO)

Police have a man in custody after he fatally stabbed another man at a Phoenix bus stop last Sunday, according to Phoenix police.

Phoenix police said the victim, 42-year-old Santino Eppinger, was at a bus stop near Indian School Road and 16th Street when he became in an altercation with the suspect, 36-year-old Andrew Rivas.

Rivas proceeded to stab Eppinger in the neck and fled the scene.

Eppinger was transported to the Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, Phoenix police said.

Phoenix police were soon able to locate and arrest Rivas, who was booked into jail on one count of 2nd-degree murder.

