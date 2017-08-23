Scammers targeting Maricopa County residents

Scammers targeting Maricopa County residentsPosted: Updated:
4 arrested, 2 officers suffer heat exhaustion after protest turns unruly outside Trump rally
Chaos erupted outside the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday night after Presidents Trump's rally came to an end and thousands of people filled the streets.More >
ESPN pulls announcer from Virginia game because he has Confederate general's name
After the protests in Charlottesville, Va., ESPN has made public its decision to remove one of its announcers from the upcoming University of Virginia football game because his name is Robert Lee.More >
SLIDESHOW: Police, Trump protesters clash in downtown Phoenix
Phoenix Police officers deployed tear gas in Downtown Phoenix to maintain order outside President Trump's rally.More >
Mother cut in half by elevator after giving birth to third child
A mother from Spain has died after she was cut in half by a hospital elevator after giving birth to her third child.More >
School sends 4-year-old boy home because of his long hair
A Texas mother is upset after her 4-year-old son was sent home from school because of his long hair.More >
PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: President Donald Trump's visit to Arizona
President Donald Trump visited Arizona Tuesday, starting in Yuma and then moving on to Phoenix for a rally at the Phoenix Convention Center. This is where you will find video clips from throughout the day and evening.More >
3 On Your Side
Update: Valley woman gets $4,500 refund for broken washing machine
With help from 3 On Your Side a Valley woman gets her money back after a washing machine mishap that cost her plenty.More >
Armed protesters show up outside Trump rally in Phoenix
A half-dozen people showed up outside President Donald Trump's speech with military-style rifles and fatigues to join the protests against him.More >
Trump hints a possible pardon for Arpaio, ex-sheriff responds
President Donald Trump added more fuel to the fire surrounding a possible pardon for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >
Why President Trump didn't visit the Mexico border while in Yuma
When President Trump visited Yuma on Tuesday, his original plan was to visit the U.S.-Mexico border but that never happened. Now we know why.More >
Man, possibly with brass knuckles, detained
Police took a man into custody and it appeared he may have had brass knuckles. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
Police fire tear gas at protesters
Police said officers were getting hit with rocks and bottles so they fired rubber bullets and tear gas at protesters. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
Protester: Police 'shot me in the back'
A protester talked to Derek Staahl about how he said he was shot in the back by police. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
Police use tactics to disperse crowd in downtown Phoenix
Police used pepper spray and gas to get people to leave downtown Phoenix. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >
Police investigating after transgender teen assaulted at apartment pool
Phoenix police are investigating after a transgender teen was apparently assaulted by up to 20 people at a west Valley apartment complex. (August 19, 2017)More >
Rep. Ruben Gallego talks about unruly protest
Rep. Ruben Gallego spoke about how a protest after Trump's rally got unruly. (Tuesday, August 22, 2017)More >