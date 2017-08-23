Scammers targeting Maricopa County residents

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to the public about phone scammers targeting residents of Maricopa county.

The scammers are claiming to work for MCSO and at least one has falsely identified himself as Sgt. John Scott.

These callers are telling residents that they have missed a jury summons and to avoid arrest, must pay a fine using money cards.

The scammers request that the target buy $2,000 in money cards then call a local number and turn over the card numbers.

MCSO and the courts system will never contact residents by phone requesting payment for a warrant or fine and do not accept any type of gift or money cards as payment.

If you are a victim of this scam, please contact MCSO immediately at 602-876-1011.

