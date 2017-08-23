Peoria police: Students accused of making threats vs school

Police in Peoria say two teenage boys who are students at Centennial High have been arrested for allegedly making threats against the school on social media.

They say the 15-year-old sophomores were taken into custody Sunday night and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of making a terrorist threat.

Police say the charges are preliminary and additional charges may be added or amended.

The names of the teens haven't been released.

Police didn't describe the threats but say they were concerning due to the photo posted and statement made, even though the two teens maintain it was a joke.

A concerned student notified his or her parents, who contacted police about the school threat on social media.

The Peoria Unified School District was notified of the incident.

