Phoenix man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife

Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his estranged wife outside her Phoenix home.

They say 42-year-old Brian Brooks has been booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, misconduct with weapons and violating an order of protection.

Police say 41-year-old Kine Ricard was shot multiple times Monday night.

They say she was able to crawl to a neighbor and police were called to the scene.

Phoenix Fire Department crews transported Ricard to a hospital, where she later died.

Police say Brooks and Ricard were married for 17 years before separating and they have three children.

Earlier that day, Brooks allegedly held Ricard at gunpoint and told her where to drive.

Police say the shooting occurred after they arrived at her residence.

