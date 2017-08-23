Trump threatens gov't shutdown if border wall isn't funded

Trump also accused Democrats of putting American security at risk for not supporting the proposal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Trump threatened a government shutdown to fund a border wall Mexico was supposed to pay for. (Source: CBS News)

President Donald Trump is threatening to shut down the federal government unless Congress provides funding for his promised border wall.

Trump tells a rally crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, that he has a message for “obstructionist” Democrats.

He says, “If we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall.”

Trump is also accusing Democrats of putting American security at risk for not supporting the proposal.

The wall was one of Trump’s most popular campaign vows, prompting frequent rally chants of “Build that wall!” Trump had promised Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico has so far refused.

The House has passed a spending bill with funding for the border wall, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

