Without mentioning names, President Trump slams Arizona's two senators

The president didn't name any names but he took obvious verbal shots at Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5/CNN)

For anyone who did President Donald Trump wrong, at least in his mind, they were not safe from his verbal attacks during his campaign rally at the Phoenix Convention Center on Tuesday night.

He took down established GOP enemies, including Arizona Senators Jeff Flake and John McCain, even though they were not mentioned by name.

[Video: Without mentioning names, Trump slammed AZ senators]

Trump says that after his well-received address Monday evening, he was told: “Please, please Mr. President, don’t mention any names. So I won’t.”

He brought up how Republicans were "one vote away" from repealing and replacing Obamacare. McCain, who is undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, voted against a Republican health care bill.

[READ MORE: President Trump blames Sen. John McCain for failure of health care bill]

Trump is calling another unnamed senator “weak on borders, weak on crime.” Trump has lashed out at Flake, a frequent critic, using the same language in the past.

[RELATED: Leading up to Phoenix rally, President Trump takes jab at 'toxic' Sen. Flake]

"Nobody knows who the hell he is," Trump added.

He later promised that he would get rid of Obamacare.

[RELATED: In Arizona, it's Flake vs. Trump in a test of GOP's allegiances]

Trump is describing his own restraint as “very presidential.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.