Armed protesters show up outside Trump rally in Phoenix

Members of the John Brown Gun Club and Redneck Revolt protest outside the Phoenix Convention Center, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Protests were held against President Trump as he hosted a rally inside the convention center. (Source: AP Photo/Matt York)

A half-dozen people showed up outside President Donald Trump's speech with military-style rifles and fatigues to join the protests against him.

Members of the Redneck Revolt describe themselves as an anti-fascist group who are offended by the president's policies and comments in the aftermath of the racial violence of Virginia. A man who identified himself as "John Brown" carried an AK-47 and said he was there to protect the anti-Trump protesters. Arizona allows people to carry weapons openly.

Police kept the two groups on opposite sides of the street behind barricades and officers, but that did not stop them from engaging in shouting matches. The protests were largely peaceful, despite a large number of people gathered.

