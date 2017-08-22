2 children, 2 adults hurt after car plows into tree

Four people -- two of them children -- are injured after a car left the road and hit a tree shortly before 9 p.m. near 42nd and Northern avenues.

All four were taken to local trauma centers, but have non life threatening injuries.

"Phoenix Police are investigating the possibility of impairment of the adult female driver," Phoenix Police Sgt. Ala Pfohl said in an email

Two SUVs were loaded onto flatbed trucks after the crash, indicating a second vehicle was also involved.

